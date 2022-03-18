Berenberg Bank Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $841.33.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.