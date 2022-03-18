B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

