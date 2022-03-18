BioAtla (BCAB) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 249 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioAtla to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioAtla and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1468 5372 11114 202 2.55

BioAtla presently has a consensus price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,240.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 95.66%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,259.23% -75.40% -28.24%

Volatility & Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s competitors have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -2.03 BioAtla Competitors $728.18 million $115.25 million -0.31

BioAtla’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioAtla beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

