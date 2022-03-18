Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFRI. Roth Capital started coverage on Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

BFRI stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

