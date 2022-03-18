Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stake Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,817 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNGO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 368.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

BNGO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,179. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $671.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

