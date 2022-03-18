BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
