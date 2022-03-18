Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 674.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Bit Digital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

