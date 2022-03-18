Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.