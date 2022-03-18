Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Issues Earnings Results

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 165,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,970. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

