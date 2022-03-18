Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

BSM opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

