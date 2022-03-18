BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.