BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $800.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $939.50.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $740.93 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.62 and a 200 day moving average of $864.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

