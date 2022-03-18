Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.22

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 546430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$192.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

About Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 97 patented and 17 unpatented claims covering an area of 4.5 square kilometers located in the Silver State of Nevada.

