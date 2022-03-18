Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.97.

NYSE BLND opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

