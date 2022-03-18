Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 577 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

