Blossom Wealth Management Buys 255 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises about 1.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,763,000 after acquiring an additional 474,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,891. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.