Blue Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $347.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00035973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00107190 BTC.

Blue Protocol Coin Profile

Blue Protocol is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

