Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club.

