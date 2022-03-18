Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRG opened at $26.62 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market cap of $778.93 million, a PE ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

