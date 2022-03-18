BMO Capital Markets Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.63.

NYSE:ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.47. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $6,748,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

