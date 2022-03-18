Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at Barclays

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $407.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

