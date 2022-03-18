Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Shares of Bodycote stock remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

