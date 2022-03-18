Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 200,000 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CHS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.