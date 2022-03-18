Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 200,000 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

