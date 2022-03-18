Bounty0x Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,009.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $180,620.14 and approximately $25,009.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

