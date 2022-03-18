Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 594,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.