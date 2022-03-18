BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.18

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 61981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

