Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOXL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boxlight by 4,449.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

