BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 127,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,643,789 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.