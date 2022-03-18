Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152,138 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

