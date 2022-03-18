Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.08.
Several research firms have issued reports on BBI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
