Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 235 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

