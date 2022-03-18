Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

CGW stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

