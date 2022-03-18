Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 275.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,305,000 after buying an additional 326,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

