Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.65 million, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.