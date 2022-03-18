BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

