Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,772. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

