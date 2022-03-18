British Land (LON:BLND) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.45) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.61) to GBX 630 ($8.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

British Land stock opened at GBX 521.80 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51. British Land has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.70.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

