Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will report $33.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $147.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $163.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.