Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.03.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

