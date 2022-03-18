Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $227.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $999.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 71,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.