Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 170,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 69.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

