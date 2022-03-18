Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to announce $310.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.50 million to $322.60 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $278.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.