Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.34. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEI stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.65. 790,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,168. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.