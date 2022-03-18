Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

