Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.16. 1,138,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

