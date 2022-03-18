Brokerages Anticipate Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will announce $17.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.01 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire Global.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SPIR opened at 2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.46. Spire Global has a 52-week low of 1.62 and a 52-week high of 19.50.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

