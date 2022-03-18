Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Billion

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to report $12.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.84 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.23 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.