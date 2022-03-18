Brokerages Expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCSGet Rating) to report $183.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.70 million and the lowest is $183.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 3,422,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,075. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

