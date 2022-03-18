Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,735,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

