Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

