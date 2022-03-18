Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,977. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.